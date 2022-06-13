Former Chicago Mayor Richard Daley Transferred to Rehab Facility After ‘Neurological Event'

Former Chicago Mayor Richard Daley was released Monday from Northwestern Memorial Hospital where he spent several days after experiencing a "neurological event," according to a spokesperson.

Daley "wasn't feeling well" and was transported to the hospital Wednesday, where a spokesperson said doctors were expected to run a number of tests.

On Monday, following his release, the former mayor was taken to Shirley Ryan AbilityLab and will be at the facility for a "short stay," according to his physician, Dr. Eric Terman. Daley is expected to fully recover, the doctor added.

"Daley and his family deeply appreciate the outpouring of concern and prayers and again want to thank members of the CFD as well as Northwestern doctors, nurses and other staff," a spokesperson said in a statement. "There will be no further comment on this matter as Daley works to build his strength and his health improves."

The former mayor served Chicago from 1989-2011 and Cook County State's Attorney from 1980-1989. He turned 80 on April 24 of this year.