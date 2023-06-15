Forbes list reveals richest Illinois resident, and it isn't Ken Griffin

A recent list from Forbes revealed who the most wealthy individual in each U.S. state is, and the answer for Illinois is different in 2023 for the first time in several years.

After hedge fund manager and Citadel CEO and co-founder Ken Griffin left Illinois for Florida last year, the door opened for a new wealthiest individual in Illinois.

According to Forbes, Griffin is now the richest individual in Florida, with a net worth of $32.7 billion.

As for Illinois, Lukas Walton, a Walmart heir and grandson of Walmart founder Sam Walton, is now the richest resident in the state, with a net worth of $23.3 billion. Walton is ranked by Forbes as the 71st-wealthiest person in the world.

According to Forbes, Walton inherited his fortune when his father, John, died in a plane crash in 2005, receiving approximately one-third of his estate.

Walton is listed by Forbes as an investor in businesses "tackling environmental and social challenges."

At the time of the list's publishing, Texas resident Elon Musk was listed as the world and country's wealthiest person, with an estimated net worth of $233.8 billion.

More information on the wealthiest individual in each state and their backgrounds can be found here.