“For the First Time, I'm Nervous to Be Living Here”: Lakeview Residents Speak Out After Violent Robbery in Broad Daylight

Lakeview residents are on edge after several robberies occurred in their neighborhood, including a violent armed robbery Sunday afternoon -- in broad daylight -- that was captured on surveillance footage.

“It’s terrifying! It’s the middle of the day and they attacked her,” resident Megan Hasse said.

According to police, the incident occurred at approximately 2:57 p.m. Sunday in the 2900 block of N. Seeley. Authorities say a female, 45, was approached by four suspects who pushed her to the ground and demanded her property. Police say one of the suspects brandished a gun.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The victim complied, and the suspects fled the scene, authorities say. No injuries were reported, and no one is currently in custody, according to police.

Neighbors say they heard the victim in the theft screaming, with one resident saying the robbery was captured on Ring video.

“I want my kid to ride a bike down the street,” a neighbor said. “I want them to be in the front yard without worrying about what’s gonna happen in the middle of the day. It’s not nine at night. This is 3 p.m. Our kids are coming home from school.”

Ald. Scott Waguespack says that he is sympathetic to the concerns of area residents, but emphasized that Chicago police have actually stepped up patrols, and said he welcomes the increased attention of residents looking for ways that they can help the situation.

“I think they have to stick it out,” he said. “They really need to get more involved, more focused on what’s happening on the street every day of the week.”

Resident Marna Goldwin said that neighbors are willing to do their part, but is also calling for more effective actions from leadership at both the city and police department level.

“We’re willing to step up in any way we can, but we haven’t seen that leadership from officials,” she said. “We also need guidance as to what we should be doing to keep this neighborhood as safe as possible.”

Waguespack said that while he’s satisfied with the efforts of police, he insisted that other individuals within the sphere of law need to step up, including the State’s Attorney’s Office and the Cook County judicial system.

“We can’t just rely on police to do the work. It’s a three-legged stool,” he said. “Police, prosecutors and judges. Right now, I think everyone knows we’re on one leg of the stool: police. The other two portions aren’t working.”

Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown at 9 a.m. Tuesday is expected to provide an update on public safety efforts in Chicago.