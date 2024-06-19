For one Illinois congresswoman, President Biden's immigration action is personal

An Illinois congresswoman said the Biden administration’s latest immigration announcement reminded her why she ran for the legislature - to fight for immigration reform.

For U.S. Rep. Delia Ramirez, the executive actions taken Tuesday by President Joe Biden are personal.

Ramirez, the only member of Congress from a mixed-status family, is married to Boris Hernandez. Her husband, a recipient of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals policy, is working on becoming a U.S. citizen.

Ramirez joined other local advocates during a news conference Wednesday in applauding the president’s executive actions. He announced relief this week for some undocumented spouses and children of U.S. citizens. The new actions will streamline the process to apply for legal permanent residence and live and work legally in the U.S.

Congressman Jesús “Chuy” García said one in ten children in Illinois has an undocumented parent.

Ramirez said her husband will benefit from the immigration announcement, putting her family at ease and helping her sleep better at night. However, it’s also bittersweet, as she had hoped the action would be more expansive to help other undocumented immigrants.

“It extends some protections for us while we're going through our … status adjustment. But the truth is at the same time, it's not the same for his brother. So, while he seemed happy, he also seemed emotional,” Ramirez said.

She vowed to keep fighting to help other undocumented immigrants who don’t qualify under this announcement, including her brother-in-law.

Meanwhile, Republicans said they’re planning a legal challenge to Biden’s executive order.