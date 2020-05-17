Food Delivery Driver Turns Himself in After Lakeview Hit-and-Run Caught on Video

A food delivery driver is in custody after he allegedly ran over a woman outside of a Lakeview East restaurant following a verbal altercation Friday evening.

During the incident, the man, a delivery driver for GrubHub, got into a verbal altercation with a 24-year-old woman, the daughter of the owner of Mrs. T’s Fried Chicken in the 3300 block of North Broadway, according to Chicago police.

The East Lakeview Chamber of Commerce says that the argument started after the food delivery driver refused to adhere to social distancing guidelines at the restaurant, then tried to kick the door of the restaurant down.

In an incident caught on cell phone video, the driver got back into his vehicle and then ran over the woman, dragging her down the street. He then fled the scene.

According to the East Lakeview Chamber of Commerce, the woman is in the intensive care unit at a local hospital after suffering multiple fractures. Chicago police say the woman is in stable condition.

Authorities say the man turned himself in overnight, and charges are pending against the suspect.

A spokesperson for GrubHub said that the driver involved in the incident cleared all background checks, and had no prior reports of misconduct.

“We are shocked and appalled by these reports, and our hearts go out to the person injured and her family,” the spokesperson said in a statement. “We have revoked this driver’s access to our platform and terminated his contract with us. We are fully cooperating with the Chicago Police Department and provided them information about this driver.”