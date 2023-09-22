Flamingos spotted on a Wisconsin beach for the first time ever

Wisconsin is the land of dairy cows, and certainly badgers, but what about flamingos?

Multiple flamingos were spotted at a beach along Lake Michigan on Friday, something that has never happened in Wisconsin, according to a report from WTMJ, the NBC affiliate in Milwaukee. The long-legged birds were seen at South Beach in Port Washington, about 27 miles north of Milwaukee.

So many people had to see the feathered friends for themselves that parking near the beach became an issue, prompting police to post a message on Facebook.

"Our guests at south beach have caused a large migration of photographers, wildlife enthusiasts, and onlookers to the area," the Port Washington Police Department said in a Facebook post, in part. "This has overwhelmed the parking at south beach..."

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

It's believed that the flamingoes ended up in Wisconsin after escaping Florida when Hurricane Idalia formed in late August.

Anyone who wants to catch a glimpse of the flamingos doesn't have long.

They'll likely return to their habitats after temperatures drop, experts said.