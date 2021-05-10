West Pullman

Firefighters Rescue Man Hanging From Window of Burning Two-Flat in West Pullman

Chicago firefighters scale a ladder to reach the top of a red brick structure during a fire in the West Pullman neighborhood.
Ozie Baldwin/NBC 5

A man was rescued by firefighters Monday afternoon as he hung from the window of a burning two-flat in the West Pullman neighborhood.

The “relatively small fire” started in the rear of a home about 1:20 p.m. in the 11800 block of South Union Avenue, Chicago Fire Department spokesman Larry Langford said.

Crews entered the home and pulled the dangling man back inside the second-floor window, he said. The man was removed from the home and underwent evaluation.

Around six people were displaced from the home, he said. There were no other injuries.

The fire was extinguished but its cause was not yet determined, Langford said.

