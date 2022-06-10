Wrigleyville

Firefighters Put Out Blaze at Apartment Building Near Wrigley Field

According to Chicago Fire Media, flames ignited around 7:20 a.m. from the rear porch of a building in the 3500 block of North Sheffield Avenue

Firefighters put out a large blaze at an apartment building less than one block from Chicago's Wrigley Field Friday morning.

According to Chicago Fire Media, flames ignited around 7:20 a.m. from the rear porch of a building in the 3500 block of North Sheffield Avenue.

The fire spread to some of the inside units but was put out just after 8 a.m., authorities said.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Get the NBC 5 Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Video footage captured from a nearby resident showed the back of the building engulfed in flames.

"My neighbors woke up to a horrible nightmare," resident Rick Hall tweeted, while thanking firefighters for their swift response.

Fire officials said they searched the building after the flames were put out, but no injuries were reported.

Several residents, including five adults and one child, are expected to be displaced following the blaze, the department said.

Local

coronavirus illinois 1 hour ago

Illinois Coronavirus Updates: COVID Reinfection Rates, Quarantine Guidelines

gresham 2 hours ago

Two Chicago Police Officers, Driver Suffer Minor Injuries in Traffic Crash in Gresham

The cause of the fire was not immediately clear.

This article tagged under:

Wrigleyville
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey LX News Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us