Firefighters Put Out Blaze at Apartment Building Near Wrigley Field

Firefighters put out a large blaze at an apartment building less than one block from Chicago's Wrigley Field Friday morning.

According to Chicago Fire Media, flames ignited around 7:20 a.m. from the rear porch of a building in the 3500 block of North Sheffield Avenue.

The fire spread to some of the inside units but was put out just after 8 a.m., authorities said.

Still and box for apartment building 3533 3531 north Sheffield. Fire started on rear porches. Some extension inside units. Fire now out pic.twitter.com/YygFWpcPow — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) June 10, 2022

Video footage captured from a nearby resident showed the back of the building engulfed in flames.

"My neighbors woke up to a horrible nightmare," resident Rick Hall tweeted, while thanking firefighters for their swift response.

My neighbors woke up to a horrible nightmare. Thank you @ChicagoFireDep for your rapid response. #chicago #wrigleyville pic.twitter.com/iXrNPosl42 — Rick Hall (@rickhall) June 10, 2022

Fire officials said they searched the building after the flames were put out, but no injuries were reported.

Several residents, including five adults and one child, are expected to be displaced following the blaze, the department said.

The cause of the fire was not immediately clear.