Chicago Fire Department

Firefighters Battle Blaze in Chicago’s Roseland Neighborhood

One firefighter was taken to an area hospital after suffering a minor laceration

Chicago firefighters are on the scene of a large fire at a church building in the Roseland neighborhood on the city’s Far South Side.

According to officials, firefighters were dispatched to the two-story building just after 12:30 p.m. Monday for reports of a large fire inside a building in the 11000 block of South Michigan Avenue.  

When firefighters arrived on the scene they called out a two-alarm fire and began battling the blaze. During the fire, the roof on the building collapsed, and CFD entered what it called “defensive mode.”

The fire was struck out at approximately 1:10 p.m., but firefighters remain on the scene to put out any remaining hot spots.

Local

Joel Quenneville 39 mins ago

Joel Quenneville Set for Chicago Return as Panthers Come to Town

Steinmetz College Prep 1 hour ago

Former Steinmetz Student Released Without Charge After Prompting Lockdown

Officials say that one firefighter was transported to a nearby hospital for a minor laceration. The firefighter was listed in fair-to-good condition, according to the department.

This article tagged under:

Chicago Fire Department
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Health U.S. & World
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us