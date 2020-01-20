Firefighters Battle Blaze in Chicago’s Roseland Neighborhood

Chicago firefighters are on the scene of a large fire at a church building in the Roseland neighborhood on the city’s Far South Side.

According to officials, firefighters were dispatched to the two-story building just after 12:30 p.m. Monday for reports of a large fire inside a building in the 11000 block of South Michigan Avenue.

1237 2-11 at 11034 S Michigan Ave 50 X 75 2 story ordinary fire on 2nd floor initially. Now roof is collapsed CFD is in defensive mode has been struck out on the orders of 2-1-25 @ 1310. Companies chasing hot spots. No injuries no transports. pic.twitter.com/sf0DCQmveE — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) January 20, 2020

When firefighters arrived on the scene they called out a two-alarm fire and began battling the blaze. During the fire, the roof on the building collapsed, and CFD entered what it called “defensive mode.”

The fire was struck out at approximately 1:10 p.m., but firefighters remain on the scene to put out any remaining hot spots.

Officials say that one firefighter was transported to a nearby hospital for a minor laceration. The firefighter was listed in fair-to-good condition, according to the department.