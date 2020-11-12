The Loop

Firefighters Battle 3-Alarm Fire at High-Rise Building in Chicago's Loop

Firefighters battled a three-alarm fire on the 10th floor of a high-rise in Chicago's Loop for several hours Thursday morning.

The fire started about 4:05 a.m. on the 10th floor of a building in the first block of South Wabash Avenue, according to preliminary information from Chicago police.

No injuries or displacements have been reported so far, police said.

Chicago fire officials did not immediately return a request for details but tweeted that the blaze was a three-alarm fire that was struck out shortly before 6 a.m.

A fire previously broke out at the same building in April 2018.

Chicago fire officials planned to discuss the fire in a news conference shortly after 6 a.m.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

