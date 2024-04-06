Firefighter injured, several familes displaced in Summit apartment building fire

A fire at an apartment building on Saturday afternoon in suburban Summit left one firefighter injured and several families temporarily without a home.

At around 2 p.m., first responders were called to the three-story building in the 7600 block of West 60th Street.

An estimated 17 residents were forced to evacuate when smoke and flames consumed the top floor of the structure. One firefighter was taken to an area hospital for a shoulder injury as a precaution.

No other injuries were reported.

A portion of nearby Archer Road was closed while firefighters worked to extinguish the fire, but it had reopened as of 3:32 p.m., according to a Facebook post from the village of Summit.