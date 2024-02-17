Firefighter injured in Roseland house fire, roof collapse

A Chicago firefighter sustained injuries in a house fire on Saturday afternoon in the Roseland community on the city's Far South Side, authorities said.
The fire was reported at around 1:20 p.m. in the 10700 block of South Indiana Avenue. According to the Chicago Fire Department, a two-story home caught fire, causing the roof to collapse.
One firefighter was taken to a local hospital in stable condition, officials stated.
Investigators are trying to determine what caused the fire.
