Firefighter injured in Roseland house fire, roof collapse

A Chicago firefighter sustained injuries in a house fire on Saturday afternoon in the Roseland community on the city's Far South Side, authorities said.

The fire was reported at around 1:20 p.m. in the 10700 block of South Indiana Avenue. According to the Chicago Fire Department, a two-story home caught fire, causing the roof to collapse.

One firefighter was taken to a local hospital in stable condition, officials stated.

Investigators are trying to determine what caused the fire.