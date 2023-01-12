Fire Tears Through Schaumburg Structure, Closing Roads and Sending Flames Shooting Into Air

Firefighters in suburban Schaumburg are battling a large blaze that broke out in a storage building Thursday evening.

According to scene video shot by NBC 5’s Bridget Minogue, the fire sent smoke billowing into the air out of a building in the 1000 block of West Lunt at approximately 7 p.m.

No injuries were reported at this time.

Schaumburg Police identified the structure as a storage facility, but were unable to provide details on what exactly was stored there. The fire has been contained to the structure, according to officials.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

Lunt is closed in both directions as crews battle the fire, according to police. The structure suffered significant damage, but a full assessment is forthcoming.

We will update this story with additional details as they become available.