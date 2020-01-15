gresham

Fire Near Bus Yard Prompts HazMat Response in Gresham

A fire broke out Tuesday near a school bus yard in Gresham, prompting a hazardous materials response in the South Side neighborhood.

The fire happened about 10:56 p.m. at a vacant building in the 8500 block of South Vincennes Avenue, according to the Chicago Fire Department.

Buses with Sunrise Transportation, located at 8500 S. Vincennes Ave., were parked next to the building, fire officials said. Multiple buses were believed to be damaged.

The fire was struck out before 12:30 a.m., fire officials said.

No injuries were reported.

