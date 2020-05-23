Wicker Park

Fire in Wicker Park Leaves One Dead

One adult was found unresponsive and pronounced dead at the scene, according to Chicago Fire Department

By Molly Walsh

Officers responded to a coach house on fire and a currently unidentified individual was discovered inside unresponsive. They were subsequently pronounced on scene and the cause of death is under investigation by Area Five detectives. The fire has been extinguished however the cause of the fire is unknown and currently under investigation by CFD and Arson detectives who are on scene.

One person was found dead at the scene of a fire Saturday in Wicker Park.

Crews responded to a fire at about 2:31 a.m. at a coach house at 2154 W. Potomac Ave., according to Chicago police and fire officials.

One adult, whose age and gender were not immediately known, was found unresponsive and pronounced dead at the scene, according to Chicago Fire Department Spokesman Larry Langford.

The person’s cause of death is under investigation by Area Two detectives.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not released details about the fatality.

The fire has since been extinguished and the cause is being investigated by the fire department and arson detectives, authorities said.

