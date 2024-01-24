Fire at historic home in Oswego leads to water main breaks, boil orders for nearby residents

A fire at a historic home in Oswego Wednesday morning left multiple water mains broken and several nearby residents under a boil order, officials said.

Firefighters on scene said there were issues with getting a consistent water supply when first arriving to the blaze in the 400 block of Main Street, which left those close to the scene devastated.

"You come by every night, you glance at this house. It's such a historic monument," neighbor Sherry Rosebaum said.

Rosebaum is among the residents under a boil order, which was issued for all buildings in an area bordered by Main Street south to Route 71, Wilson Place on the north and Forest Ave. on the east due to the water main break in the old downtown area.

Fortunately, the family who lived in the home with four homeschooled children and a family dog were not home and are safe this evening.

Fire officials said the blaze took approximately four hours to put out, with firefighters staying on scene Wednesday night to ensure the blaze doesn't start up again.