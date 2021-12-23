Windfall Indiana

Fire Amid Corncobs and Straw Burns for More Than a Week in Indiana

file photo of police sirens
Shutterstock

A fire amid corncobs and straw bales has been burning for more than a week in a small Indiana town, producing smoke that is irritating residents.

The fire is burning in Windfall, a town in Tipton County, 50 miles north of Indianapolis.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android and choose the alerts you want.

The fire started naturally from decomposition inside the corncob pile, according to fire officials.

The pile is up to 30 feet high, with roughly 100 straw bales placed around it. A fan was brought in Thursday to make the fire burn hotter and reduce the irritating smoke.

Local

Gold Coast 13 mins ago

Shoppers, Residents Wary After Robbers Mace Security Guard at Gold Coast Store

Christmas Eve 1 hour ago

Christmas Eve Hours: Here's When Stores Will Be Open Friday in Chicago Area

Lindsey Ogden of the county health department says some residents have left to escape the smoke but many are sticking around.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Windfall Indiana
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us