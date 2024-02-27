Emergency crews were on the scene and early Tuesday after a truck struck a guardrail on I-294 and caught fire.

Around 2:30 a.m., a FedEx traveling on I-294 struck a guardrail at Lake Cook Road near Deerfield and Northbrook. The truck caught fire and the driver was transported to a nearby hospital in serious condition, police said.

According to NBC 5 Traffic reporter Kye Martin, the crash was blocking the northbound ramp on the tri-state as of 6 a.m.

Photos and videos from the scene early Tuesday showed a large emergency presence surrounding a burned truck and plumes of smoke.

"We're still seeing the smoking FedEx truck blocking the ramp," Martin said, approximately four hours after the crash occurred.

According to Martin, traffic on I-294 was moving steadily despite the crash.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.