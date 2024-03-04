Fiery crash closes eastbound lanes on I-88; dense fog could add to travel issues

A fiery crash early Monday on Interstate 88 near DeKalb has closed all eastbound lanes on the highway, the Illinois State Police said.

According to the ISP, a crash occurred Monday morning on I-88 in Maple Park near Watson Road. Two vehicles were fully engulfed in fire, with local fire officials on the scene, ISP added.

At least one person was injured and transported to a nearby hospital, officials said. Their condition wasn't immediately known.

As of 6:45 a.m., all eastbound lanes of I-88 were closed, ISP said. Traffic eastbound was being diverted to Peace Road, ISP added. Westbound lanes remained open.

According to the NBC 5 Storm Team, patchy, dense fog was reported early Monday in DeKalb and Kane counties, with visibility below one mile.

No further details were available. This is a developing story that will be updated.