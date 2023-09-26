Fiery crash between truck, semi leaves driver with life-threatening injuries

A person suffered life-threatening injuries after a pick-up truck slammed into the back of a semi-truck on Interstate 88 Tuesday afternoon.

According to authorities, the crash occurred near milepost 139 at York Road at approximately 2:38 p.m.

A pickup truck was traveling on the inbound side of the expressway when it slammed into the back of a semi-truck, causing both vehicles to burst into flames, according to police.

The driver of the pickup was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said. The driver of the semi was uninjured in the crash.

All traffic lanes are blocked due to crash and fire debris, with traffic getting through on the left shoulder, authorities said.