Emergency vehicles were on scene and one person was killed after a car struck the Barrington Toll Road Plaza early Thursday, leading to the car to become engulfed in flames, Illinois State Police said.

According to ISP, the crash occurred around 4:24 a.m. on the Jane Addams Tollway (I-90) westbound at the Barrington Road Toll Plaza exit in Hoffman Estates.

According to ISP, a car struck the toll plaza and became "engulfed in fire."

The solo occupant of the vehicle was declared deceased on scene, ISP added.

As of 6 .m., photos and video from the scene show several emergency vehicles on the scene, blocking the Barrington Road tollway ramp. The tollway plaza structure appeared to be damaged

Martin is advising commuters to use Roselle Road or Route 59 as an alternate.

No further details were available. This is a developing story that will be updated.