Festivals Happening This Weekend Around Chicago

From pride celebrations to art festivals, street fairs are once again taking over Chicago this weekend.

Chicago's Office of Emergency Management and Communications is warning of large crowds commuting to the city, as well as street closures, over the next few days amid the annual Pride Parade.

Here's a list of things happening this weekend:

June 25: Navy Pier Pride

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Get the NBC 5 Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Navy Pier

From noon to 11:30 p.m., the pier's free pride celebration showcases storytelling, live music, dancing and a beer garden. More information here.

June 25-26: Pride in the Park

Grant Park

As one of Chicago's biggest Pride celebrations, the music festival will headline artists like the Chainsmokers, Alesso and Daya. More information here.

June 25-26: Food Truck Fest

South Loop

Mobile chefs will be whipping up area favorites from food trucks along 1700 S. Wabash Ave. from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. More information here.

June 26: Pride Parade

Northalsted

Chicago's 51st annual Pride Parade steps off Sunday at noon at Montrose Ave. and Broadway in Chicago's Uptown neighborhood and winds through the north side of the city. It ends in Lincoln Park near the intersection of Diversey Parkway and Sheridan Road., organizers say.

June 26-28: Back Lot Bash

Northalsted

Along Clark Street, this Pride weekend-long event will include whiskey tasting, a drag festival and a family day, among other celebrations. More information here.

June 26-28: Logan Square Art Festival

Logan Square

Chicagoans can enjoy the the three-day art festival, listening to live music, munching on local bites, sipping a drink and walking through the city's green spaces. More information here.

June 26-28: River North Live!

River North

The riverfront festival at 222 Merchandise Mart Plaza will feature live music Friday through Sunday, along with providing food from Fogo de Chao. More information here.