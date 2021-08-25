FedEx Driver Wounded When Shots Fired From Vehicle

A FedEx driver was shot in the arm when a gray Porsche pulled up and someone inside fired at her truck in North Center Tuesday afternoon.

The Porsche sped off but crashed about a mile away at Giddings Plaza, according to Chicago Police. One suspect was arrested and another was being sought. Two guns were recovered, police said.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The driver of the truck, 25, had been driving north when she was attacked around 2 p.m. in the 4200 block of North Western Avenue, police said.

He was shot in the arm and was taken to Swedish Covenant Hospital in good condition, officials said.