FBI Warns Parents of Rise in Sextortion Cases in Chicago Area and Across Midwest.

The FBI has issued an alert about a soaring number of sextortion cases across the U.S. and an even higher uptick of cases in Chicago, according to the agency.

Sextortion complaints saw a 463% jump from 2021 to 2022 nationwide, while in Chicago, a 539% increase in cases was reported during the same time period. However, actual case numbers could be much higher - as many victims feel shame and don't always file police reports, authorities said.

In February, the FBI and multiple international law enforcement partners issued a warning about an explosion of financial sextortion incidents involving minor boys, which they the victims are coerced into sending explicit images on line and extorted for money.

While traditional sextortion typically targets young women and girls, the types of victims and criminal motives have changed in the past few years. Typically, victims are boys age 10 to 17, but can be as young as 7 years old, according to the FBI. Nowadays, suspects appear to be motivated by money opposed to obtaining sexual content.

Children are often targeted through online games or apps, with strangers sometimes pretending to be the same age as the victim.

The stranger then may attempt to move the victim off of the original platform onto another communication app before asking for nude or compromising photos or videos, according to the FBI. Once a victim sends a photo or video, the stranger will then demand that the victim pay and threaten to release the photos or videos.

If you find out your child has been targeted, here's what you should do, according to the FBI.