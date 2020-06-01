George Floyd

FBI Seeks to Identify Those Inciting Violence Following George Floyd’s Death

Looting and riots have been reported in several cities nationwide following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis

The FBI said Monday that the agency is looking to identify individuals who've been "actively instigating violence" following the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man who died in police custody in Minneapolis.

While many protests have been peaceful, civil unrest — including looting, destruction of buildings and violence — has been reported in Chicago and cities nationwide.

In a statement, the FBI said the agency "respects the rights of individuals to peacefully protest and exercise their First Amendment rights."

"...Accordingly, we are committed to apprehending and charging violent instigators who are exploiting legitimate, peaceful protests and engaging in violations of federal law," the statement read. "The continued violence, potential threat to life, and destruction of property across the United States interferes with the rights and safety of First Amendment-protected peaceful demonstrators, as well as all other citizens."

Anyone who has witnessed unlawful actions is encouraged to submit any releavant information, photos or videos at fbi.gov/violence.

Reports can also be submitted by calling 1-800-CALL-FBI (800-225-5324).

