FBI Seeks Info on Man Who Fired Gun on McCormick Place Metra Platform

The FBI and Metra Police are seeking the public's help in identifying a man captured on surveillance video firing a rifle while standing on the train platform at Chicago's McCormick Place earlier this month.

The incident happened at around 10 a.m. on Dec. 1, the FBI said in a statement, releasing surveillance footage and still photos of the suspect, who they said "should be considered armed and dangerous."

In the videos, the man can be seen taking what authorities said was a collapsible rifle from his backpack while standing on the Metra platform. The FBI said he fired one round from the platform but there were no known injuries.

Officials described the man as having close-cropped hair and a receding hairline.

Anyone with information can report it to the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI or anonymously at tips.fbi.gov, or to Metra Police by calling 312-322-2800 or via the "Metra COPS" application for mobile devices.