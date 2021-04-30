skokie

FBI Searching for Man Who Robbed Skokie Bank

The FBI is searching for a man in connection to a bank robbery Friday in suburban Skokie.

About 2:30 p.m., officers responded to a call of robbery at a TCF bank at 9449 Skokie Blvd., the FBI said.

The suspect entered the bank with a handgun and demanded money before leaving the scene, the FBI said. It wasn’t immediately known how much money he took, according to the FBI.

He was seen wearing a blue and black windbreaker with a half-zip, a blue or black American flag gaiter, dark pants and shoes and a Chicago Cubs baseball hat, according to the FBI.

The man was between 30 to 40 years old and about 5-foot-6 to 5-foot-8, the FBI said.

Anyone with information is asked to call 312-421-6700.

