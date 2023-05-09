Father Shot While Shielding His Young Son From Gunfire in South Shore

A father who was hit by gunfire while trying to protect his young son is sharing his emotional story as he continues to recover from his injuries.

The shooting happened Sunday evening at approximately 8:30 p.m. in the 6900 block of South Clyde Avenue in the South Shore neighborhood, according to authorities.

Donald Muhammad said he was about to get his 4-year-old son, who was strapped in a car seat, out of the vehicle when shots rang out.

Donald was hit once one, the bullet passing through his leg, narrowly missing his femoral artery.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

He says police were on the scene almost immediately, and were able to ensure his son's safety.

“Once the bullet hit the initial shock hit and then I'm down,” he said. “So I'm literally down on the ground right outside of the car, the rear passenger door and this is why I tell people about Chicago police. They showed up so quickly. They were there within not even two minutes. They were the ones that was able to get him out of the car and get him to safety. And I have to make sure I give that credit to CPD.”

Muhammad spent three days in the hospital. He says it was a traumatizing situation for him and his son, and he’s sharing their story to shine a light on the gun violence epidemic.

“You don't think about it can happen to you,” he said. “You look at other victims of gun violence in Chicago and you never think it will happen to you. Until now you're thrust into the spotlight because now you're a victim. So I hope that this interview will just bring a spotlight not on me not on my situation but just will bring another spot but more just add more light to this this epidemic."

An online fundraiser has been set up to help pay for emergency medical expenses.