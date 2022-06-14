Father Faces Murder Charges in Killings of 3 Children in Round Lake Beach

Police in suburban Round Lake Beach say that a 35-year-old man has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder in the deaths of his three children.

Authorities say that Jason Karels was apprehended after a 17-minute high-speed chase that occurred Monday afternoon, just hours after his children were found deceased inside of a home in the 200 block of East Camden Lane.

At approximately 1:40 p.m. Monday, Round Lake Beach police were called to the residence after the mother of the three children was supposed to pick up the kids from her estranged husband.

When police entered the home, the three children, ages 5, 3, and 2, were discovered dead inside of the home, authorities said.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Get the NBC 5 Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Karels was not at the home when police arrived, and officers put out an alert searching for his vehicle. The vehicle was then spotted on Interstate 57 near 115th Street, and when police attempted to stop the car, Karels allegedly fled at a high rate of speed.

The vehicle ultimately crashed near Water Street on Interstate 80 in Joliet, and Karels was pulled from the vehicle and was taken to an area hospital, police said.

Police allege that Karels made several statements to officers, who were wearing body cameras, and admitted that he was responsible for the deaths of the three children. He also told officers that he had attempted suicide multiple times, but had been unsuccessful.

Lake County State’s Attorney’s Office officials say that first-degree murder charges have been approved against Karels in the case, and he is expected to appear in bond court when he finishes receiving treatment for injuries sustained in the crash.