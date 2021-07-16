Gold Coast

Fast Food Manager Stabbed by Former Employee Demanding Paycheck at Gold Coast Restaurant

The manager suffered two lacerations to the back of the head and one to the arm

Police siren lights
A fast-food manager was stabbed by a former employee who came into a Gold Coast restaurant demanding a paycheck Thursday evening on the North Side.

A 27-year-old man was working as a manager at a fast-food restaurant in the first block of East Chicago Avenue when a 47-year-old man, who was previously an employee, entered the establishment about 10:25 p.m. and demanded his paycheck, according to Chicago police.

When the manager told the man he could not provide the check at the moment the man jumped over the counter and began attacking him with a boxcutter, police said.

The manager suffered two lacerations to the back of the head and one to the arm, according to police. He was transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in fair condition, police said.

The 47-year-old man fled the scene and is not in custody, police said.

Area Three detectives are investigating.

