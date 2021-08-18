Family Releases Video of Officer Recovering From Shooting That Killed CPD Partner Ella French

The family of Chicago Police Officer Carlos Yanez released video footage Wednesday of him recovering in the hospital from the traffic stop shooting that killed officer Ella French.

"Thank you for your support and your donations and your prayers. I love you all," Yanez said in the video. "To my son CJ and my wife Brenda -- I do this all for you."

Yanez is then seen blowing kisses to the camera at the end of the video from his hospital bed.

Yanez was critically injured and French was killed after the two were shot during a late-night traffic stop on Aug. 7 in Chicago's West Englewood neighborhood.

Police said officers stopped a car with three people inside near 63rd Street and Bell for expired plates.

When the officers approached the car, one of the vehicle’s occupants opened fire, according to authorities. French was shot in the head and Yanez was also shot, now recovering at a Chicago hospital.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office ruled French’s death a homicide.

Two brothers have since been charged in the shooting. A third person was arrested but never charged.

On Saturday night, Keith Thornton experienced what he said was “one of the hardest shifts of my entire public safety career.” The Chicago dispatcher was working as two officers were shot during a traffic stop. One of them, 29-year-old Ella French, was killed and the other remains in critical condition.

Hundreds lined up Wednesday afternoon to pay their respects to French, who will be laid to rest nearly two weeks after she was shot and killed.

The visitation will take place until 9 p.m. Wednesday night at the St. Rita of Cascia and a funeral will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday.

Chicago Police Supt. David Brown released visitation and funeral information Friday, encouraging all members of the department to "join in paying tribute" to the 29-year-old officer killed in the line of duty.

Chicago Police Officer Ella French will be laid to rest this week, nearly two weeks after she was shot and killed and her partner critically wounded when a traffic stop turned violent.

French joined the department in April 2018, according to police officials. She is the first Chicago police officer to be killed in the line of duty since officers Conrad Gary and Eduardo Marmalejo were struck and killed by a Metra train while responding to a call of shots fired in Dec. 2018.

She is survived by her mother and four brothers.

"We will #NeverForget the true bravery [Officer French] exemplified as she laid her life down to protect others," Chicago police tweeted the following day. "Please hold her family, loved ones and fellow Chicago Police officers in your thoughts as we grieve the loss of this hero."