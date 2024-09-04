Family pleads for answers with grandmother missing from Chicago's Far Southwest Side

A family is pleading for answers after their beloved grandmother was reported missing in Chicago’s Garfield Ridge neighborhood this week.

According to Chicago police, 85-year-old Francia Renteria was reported missing on Sunday morning after she left a home in the 5700 block of South Melvina.

According to a Facebook post from her grandson, she does not speak English, and is not familiar with the area where she went missing.

Renteria is described as an 85-year-old woman, standing 4-feet-11 inches tall and weighing approximately 130 pounds. She has brown eyes and white hair, with a light complexion, according to police.

She was wearing a black t-shirt with white lettering, and a light blue jacket. She also frequents the 6300 block of West 83rd Street in suburban Burbank, according to authorities.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Chicago police at 312-747-8380, or to dial 911.

The family plans to hold a press conference asking for the public’s help in finding Renteria on Wednesday.