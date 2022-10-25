Family Outraged After Waukegan Substitute Teacher Allegedly Assaults Student

A family is demanding more action after an eighth-grade student in suburban Waukegan was allegedly punched in the face by a substitute teacher during an altercation this week.

Brandon Cole, a student at Jack Benny Middle School, said that he was having an argument with another student in a classroom when the unidentified teacher attacked him.

“I am really scared right now cause my teacher hit me in the face, broke my finger, bruised my face,” he said.

Brandon says he had never had any problems with the substitute before, and isn't sure what led to the attack.

Kevin O’Conner, an attorney representing the family, says that the teacher made no attempt to peacefully end the altercation between students, and instead responded violently.

‘Instead of breaking it up, the teacher escalated it, punching and assaulting him,” said O’Conner. “It was a verbal argument with another student.”

Natasha Cade, Brandon's mother, says the teacher was arrested, but is demanding more action. She spoke out at a board of education meeting Tuesday, saying that students should feel safe going to school.

“I don’t know whether to be pissed off confused or hurt. I want to see stricter procedures on hiring people – I want these kids to feel safe coming to school," she said.

Waukegan Police tell NBC-5 there is an open investigation regarding the incident, but they have not confirmed any criminal charges in the case, nor the identity of the substitute teacher.

Waukegan Community Unit School District Supt. Theresa Plascencia offered Brandon and his family her support at the board of education meeting, saying that the staff member in question has already been terminated.

“No one ever has the right to put their hands on you,” she said. “What I can promise you and your family is that the substitute will not be back and we will work on the issue and address the issue.”

The school district also sent a letter to parents and staff:

"Earlier today there was an incident inside a Jack Benny Middle School classroom involving a physical altercation between a student and substitute staff member. Let me begin by saying that this type of behavior by any trusted adult in one of our schools is completely unacceptable, and any staff conduct that compromises the safety and well-being of students has not and will not be tolerated.

"Rest assured that the employee in question will not be working in our schools in the future. As investigations by outside authorities are ongoing, we are not in a position to publicly discuss details of the altercation. I can assure you that the safety and security of our students has been and continues to be our top priority.

"We know an incident like this can be disturbing. I am feeling the same emotions many of you may be experiencing. Our school staff are entrusted by parents to teach, mentor and protect their children. This action is a blatant breach of that trust, and I’m truly sorry that this unfortunate incident took place. For our students who need support, mental health support staff will continue to be available at Jack Benny."