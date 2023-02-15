Family Of Woman Killed In Hanover Park This Week Say She Was Being Harassed By Someone Close To Her

The daughters of a woman killed in Hanover Park this week revealed startling new information in the case, revealing that their mother was being harassed by someone close to her.

According to loved ones, Clarice Taylor had a wicked sense of humor, loved doing things for others and spending time with her 7 kids.

“I just think she was the best person – best mom – the best wife anybody could have,” said her daughter Nicole Hawkins.

Monday morning, everything changed for this family.Clarice had walked her son to school and was making her way back home – when someone shot her.

Hanover Park police say she was found unresponsive in an alley just a few minutes from her home. She later died from her injuries, and so far police have made no arrests.

Now, her daughters are continuing to search for clues and more information, saying they don’t want this case to grow cold.

They say Clarice was being harassed by someone very close to her, and they have shared that information with police.

She got the protection order, we changed locks, he would sit outside our home for hours stalking house – banging on doors,” said her daughter Delyla Thomas. “She made too many reports about this."

The glue of their family is now gone, and her daughters are worried about the future.

They’ve started an online fundraiser to help this hurt family survive.

“If I knew my mom was not going to come home, I would have never let her go out the door,” said her daughter Janae Alexander.

Hanover Park police and the DuPage County Metropolitan Emergency Response and Investigations Team are investigating. Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Lt. Ralph Gniewosz at 630-823-5516.