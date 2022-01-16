Family of Amazon Worker Killed in Illinois Tornado Set to File Lawsuit Monday

A lawsuit is expected to be filed against Amazon Monday on behalf of the family of a delivery driver who was killed in December when a tornado struck one of the company's facilities in Southern Illinois.

Austin McEwen, 26, an independent Amazon contractor, was one of six people who died Dec. 10 when a tornado hit the Edwardsville distribution center.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

According to a news release from Clifford Law Offices, the law firm representing McEwen's family, he and others were required to continue working instead of being told to evacuate when a major tornado became a possibility.

Lawyers cited reports that indicated Amazon directed McEwen and the five others who were killed to shelter in a bathroom. The attorneys claim Amazon knew or should have known that this location would not protect them.

"Initial reports from those that survived this avoidable tragedy are disturbing," Jack Casciato, partner at Clifford Law Offices, who represents McEwen's family, said in a news release. "We certainly intend to discover what precautions Amazon could have taken to save lives. Certainly, this entire facility could have bene evacuated when it was believed a tornado was en route. It appears that holiday profits took precedence over safety,”

A complaint, which is expected to be filed Monday, alleges Amazon failed to adhere to Occupational Health and Safety Administration preparedness plans, chose to have people continue working during the peak holiday season and failed to have a facility that contained a basement shelter.

OSHA announced that it had opened an investigation in the days following the collapse.

NBC 5 has reached out to Amazon for comment, but hadn't received a response as of Sunday night.