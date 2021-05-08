Family, Friends Remember Bolingbrook Teen Who Died Days After Testing Positive For COVID

Family and friends are remembering a Bolingbrook teen who died just two days after testing positive for coronavirus, holding a vigil and a balloon release Saturday evening in her honor.

Dykota Morgan, 15, was a freshman at Bolingbrook High School. Her family told NBC 5 she played several sports, was pretty healthy, and didn’t have any pre-existing conditions. They hope that by sharing her story people will take the virus seriously and get vaccinated.

Relying on each other for love and support, this week has been unimaginable for family and of Dykota.

“I’m so thankful that everyone was able to come out and just show their appreciate for the life that my daughter lived,” said Morgan’s father Rashad Bingham.

Bingham knows this Mother’s Day will be difficult for his wife Krystal Morgan, with their daughter’s death serving a tragic reminder of just how short life can be.

“She’s going to be missed by a lot of people,” said Morgan’s mother.

Dozens of people came out Saturday evening to honor her—they shared memories and stories about Morgan and lives she touched in the Bolingbrook community.

“It just makes us so proud to see that she had this much impact on so many people’s lives in a such a small amount of time,” said Bingham.

The teen girl died on Tuesday just two days after testing positive for COVID and less than three days after showing symptoms. Her parents said it began with a headache but quickly progressed, as the girl developed a slight cough, started feeling dizzy, and even sweating without breaking a fever.

By Monday, her condition had worsened and she couldn’t get out of bed. Her parents took her to Central DuPage Hospital, where she ended up in the intensive care unit.

The plan was to transfer her to Lurie Children’s Hospital in Chicago, but she never made it there, passing away early Tuesday morning.

“I just once again remind parents to get their teens vaccinated so that they do not have to bury their child like we have to bury ours,” Krystal said.



Morgan knows her daughter is now looking out for their family from up above and that her memory will live on forever in their hearts.

Morgan’s family told NBC 5 an autopsy revealed the teen had an enlarged heart. An official cause of death is still pending.