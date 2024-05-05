Chicago police officers, their families and law enforcement officers from agencies across the state paid tribute to fallen officers during the Saint Jude Memorial March along Michigan Avenue.

The annual march, which was organized by the Saint Jude Police league, was held just days after Chicago Police Officer Luis Huesca was laid to rest.

Officer Huesca’s mom and brother led the Gold Star families, those who lost loved ones in the line of duty, in their march.

“We say that we will never forget these men and women, the key is to make sure we never do,” said police superintendent Larry Snelling.

In all, 601 Chicago police officers have given their lives protecting the city.

Officer Huesca's name was recently added to that list.

The 6-year police veteran was murdered following a shift on April 21 near his Gage Park home. Xavier Tate, 22, was charged with first-degree murder, aggravated vehicular hijacking and possession of a stolen firearm in connection with Huesca's death.