‘Extensive delays' expected after Bartlett Metra train fatally strikes pedestrian

Metra trains in Bartlett were halted and "extensive delays" were expected Thursday morning after a pedestrian was fatally struck by a train, officials said.

According to an alert posted to Metra's website, the "pedestrian incident" took place at 5:20 a.m.

"Train #2202, will not operate past Bartlett due to a pedestrian incident," the alert from Metra said. "Trains 2204, 2206 and 2208 will accommodate passengers. Passengers should expect extensive delays near Bartlett. We will update this information as soon as it becomes available."

In a Facebook post, the Village of Bartlett said police were investigating, and that the train crossing at Oak Avenue and Railroad Avenue remains open to traffic.