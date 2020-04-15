coronavirus illinois

Experts’ Tips For Maintaining Mental Health During Coronavirus Pandemic

Licensed professional counsellor Andrea Burkly said we should focus on things that we need to do to feel better.

By Chris Coffey

NBCUniversal, Inc.

You may be doing your part to prevent the spread of the coronavirus by staying at home, but the toll on your mental health can be draining. NBC 5 spoke to counselors who said it is OK to feel lost, no matter if you have a house full of kids or if you live alone.

“This is a time where we need to be vulnerable and take advantage of the fact that everybody is having these feelings, so everybody is angry, frustrated, sad, worried,” said licensed clinical social worker Abby Koch, owner of Good Therapy Counseling Practice in Naperville.

Licensed professional counsellor Andrea Burkly said we should focus on things that we need to do to feel better. That includes sleeping enough, eating healthy, calling a friend, talking to a counselor, exercising and getting outside.

Local

coronavirus Mar 21

NBC 5 Hosts Making a Difference Donation Drive Benefiting the United Way

Oak Park 15 mins ago

Deaths of Attorneys in Suburban Chicago Home Ruled Homicides

“Having some sort of plan can ground you in the present when you start to feel really anxious and it can propel you forward if you’re feeling depressed,” Burkly said.

Koch said it may be time to see a professional when you can’t seem to find the positive in a negative situation.

Get the latest news on COVID-19 delivered to you. Click here to sign up for our coronavirus newsletter.

Illinois residents can talk to a mental health professional free of charge during the COVID-19 crisis. 

The state-sponsored program, called “Call4Calm,” was launched last Saturday by the state’s Human Services Mental Health Division. 

Illinois residents wanting to speak to a mental health professional can text the word “TALK” to 552020.

This article tagged under:

coronavirus illinoismental healthcoronavirus mental health
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Health U.S. & World
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us