Experts’ Tips For Maintaining Mental Health During Coronavirus Pandemic

You may be doing your part to prevent the spread of the coronavirus by staying at home, but the toll on your mental health can be draining. NBC 5 spoke to counselors who said it is OK to feel lost, no matter if you have a house full of kids or if you live alone.

“This is a time where we need to be vulnerable and take advantage of the fact that everybody is having these feelings, so everybody is angry, frustrated, sad, worried,” said licensed clinical social worker Abby Koch, owner of Good Therapy Counseling Practice in Naperville.

Licensed professional counsellor Andrea Burkly said we should focus on things that we need to do to feel better. That includes sleeping enough, eating healthy, calling a friend, talking to a counselor, exercising and getting outside.

“Having some sort of plan can ground you in the present when you start to feel really anxious and it can propel you forward if you’re feeling depressed,” Burkly said.

Koch said it may be time to see a professional when you can’t seem to find the positive in a negative situation.

Illinois residents can talk to a mental health professional free of charge during the COVID-19 crisis.

The state-sponsored program, called “Call4Calm,” was launched last Saturday by the state’s Human Services Mental Health Division.

Illinois residents wanting to speak to a mental health professional can text the word “TALK” to 552020.