Exclusive: Cook County sheriff's officer saves man's life, shares importance of humanity

Cook County Sheriff's Officers undergo crisis response training, and work alongside clinicians in the Treatment Response Team Program, and Officer Dave Stiak, who's been with the department for 12 years, put those tools to use during a delicate situation.

"The initial call was a man that was standing on the outside railing of a bridge," Stiak told NBC 5's Courtney Sisk. "It was shocking. I knew I had to do something I needed to act, that’s part of my job and responsibility, not just as a police officer but as a human being.”

When Stiak arrived, a man was standing on the wrong side of a railing over a bridge.

“You’re breathing that’s a good thing. Come on this side and talk to me," Stiak is heard telling the man in his body camera footage. “My name is Dave. Brother, I love you. I love you."

Inch-by-inch Stiak moved closer until he was able to touch the man's arm and embrace him in a hug.

"I was there in the right time and place to give him a little love," Stiak told NBC 5.

After the man was brought to safety officers provided him mental health resources through the Treatment Response Program.

Elli Montgomery is the executive director of the program. She says their clinicians work closely with officers on techniques in mental health crises.

"Your tone of voice is very important, and how you approach an individual is important," Montgomery said. "Active listening components as well as de-escalation, and really treating everyone with dignity and respect.”

She says officers are also given tablets that can immediately connect someone in a mental health crisis to a clinician to aid in deescalation.

"What’s worked for us is that when you blend two disciplines of law enforcement and mental health together we’ve had successful outcome," she said.

Officers respond to these situations often, but say they weigh heavy and never get easier.

"Sometimes it’s hard to collect myself," Officer Stiak said. "Initially yes, I put myself in his shoes. It’s a terrible feeling to be that down in your life to come to the grips that you may want to take your own life... It’s a tough call to make, but I’m glad I was the one who responded that day.”

Cook County Sheriff Tom Dart tells NBC Chicago there are also mental health resources for officers who encounter these incidents.

"We’re always talking with them from the top staff, to civilian staff that we specifically hire for that to see 'are you ok,'" he said.

While the training helps in these situations, Dart says it was Stiak's empathy that truly made a difference.

“This was done because of him," he said.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, call or text 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline or chat live at 988lifeline.org. You can also visit SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources for additional support.