While November marks the start of a number of winter events, it's also a time to celebrate Native American Heritage Month.

Chicago, home to one of the largest Indigenous populations in the U.S., has plenty of events honoring the month and learn more about Native history, sovereignty and culture. Here are just some of the upcoming scheduled events.

City of Chicago Native American Heritage Month Reception

Mayor Brandon Johnson will be hosting a reception from 5:30-7:30 p.m. on Nov. 7 at Preston Bradley Hall in the Chicago Cultural Center. You can get free tickets to the event here.

Field Museum Native American Heritage Month Celebration

Celebrate Native American Heritage Month at the Field Museum. Watch various dances and musical performances alongside a special tasting menu by Chef Walks First (Menominee) and Ketapanen Kitchen, which will be offered free for guests. Waterbird Dancers will perform Native American song and dance including the traditional Hoop Dance.

The event is from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on on Nov. 10.

Chicago History Museum

The Chicago History Museum has a variety of events for children on Nov. 11.

From 10-11:30 a.m., the museum will show three episodes of “Molly of Denali,” a children’s TV following an Alaskan Native girl through her adventures. The showing will be followed by a conversation.

From 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., the museum will have hands-on guided craft activities.

From 12:30-2 p.m., there will be a screening of “Te-Ata,” a film about the true story of Mary Thompson Fisher, a Chickasaw Nation citizen woman’s journey to become one of the greatest First American performers of all time. The event will be followed by a conversation and is intended for children aged 10 and older.

Mitchell Museum of the American Indian

Head to Evanston for the Mitchell Museum of the American Indian benefit on Nov. 11. This year celebrates the museum’s 46th annual benefit and will feature retired U.S. Navy Commander and NASA astronaut John B. Herrington (Chickasaw Nation) as the guest of honor. There will be a VIP meet and greet from 5-6 p.m. and the gala ceremony from 6-9 p.m.

Chicago Public Library

The Chicago Public Library has over 25 events and activities this month that can be found on its event schedule here.

The events lineup features a variety of guest speakers, adult book discussions, children's activities and film screenings. These are just some of the dates to look out for: