Evanston Woman Stabbed to Death Inside Residence, Police Say

Police in suburban Evanston say that they are investigating the stabbing death of a 30-year-old woman, which occurred Saturday night.

According to authorities, police were called to a home in the 100 block of Callan Avenue at approximately 9:20 p.m. Saturday for a woman who had been stabbed multiple times.

When authorities arrived, they located the Evanston-resident, and immediately transported her to an area hospital. She was pronounced dead a short time later.

Authorities say that a person of interest is in custody in connection with the fatal stabbing, and they are not looking for any other individuals in the case.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 5 Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

There is no threat to the community at this time, and Evanston police are continuing to investigate the killing, along with the North Regional Major Crimes Task Force Forensic Unit.