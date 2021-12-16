Evanston Township High School Cancels Events, Activities Due to COVID Surge

Evanston Township High School has canceled all events and activities, officials announced Thursday, noting an increase in COVID cases among students and staff.

ETHS canceled all "non-essential events, activities and meetings" from after school Thursday through Dec. 23, according to a release.

"This means non-instructional events and activities, such as extracurricular clubs, sports, etc., will not be held during this period," the release said.

Virtual events will be held and some events could be rescheduled, according to school officials. Field trips will be held as planned during the day.

ETHS officials said that rentals or other events that do not require student participation may be held as scheduled, depending on staff capacity and availability.

After this announcement on Thursday, Evanston Police tweeted just before 11 a.m. that ETHS was on lockdown after two guns were recovered in the school.

Police said there was not an active shooter in the school and no injuries were reported. All people involved were located and detained by police.