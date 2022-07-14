Evanston Police Investigate After Man Found Shot to Death in Park

Police in suburban Evanston asked residents to remain indoors for several hours Thursday night after a man was shot and killed near a park after a confrontation with several other individuals.

According to authorities, police were called to the 2100 block of North McCormick Boulevard at approximately 9:06 p.m. for a report of shots being fired.

When officers arrived, they found a man lying on the ground near Eggleston Park, which is located along the North Shore Channel.

The man had been shot multiple times, and he was later pronounced dead.

The initial investigation indicated that the man had been involved in a confrontation with several other individuals, and shots were ultimately fired.

#Evanston PD responded to shots fired at 906pm in the 2100 block of McCormick. Upon arrival officers located an adult male that suffered GSWs laying in the park along the canal. The victim is deceased. pic.twitter.com/iGi8DrRUiS — Evanston, IL Police (@EvanstonPD) July 15, 2022

The suspects fled the scene on foot.

Police say that while there was no "active shooter" situation, they still advised residents to remain indoors for several hours as the search for the suspects gets underway.

McCormick Boulevard will remain closed between Golf Road and Bridge Street for several hours, according to police, and residents are being asked to avoid the area.

Residents who observe any suspicious behavior are urged to call police immediately.