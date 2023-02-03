ESPN's Jeremy Fowler Says Bears ‘Very High on Value' for No. 1 Pick

ESPN analyst: Bears 'very high on value' for No. 1 pick originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

As many expect the Bears to aim for a trade-down possibility come draft day in late April, one ESPN analyst just moved the needle as it pertains to that outcome.

"Teams are keeping close tabs on the Bears, who own the No. 1 pick in April's draft, and the prevailing theme is Poles is very high on value," ESPN's Jeremy Fowler wrote.

When mentioning the Bears have eight picks in the upcoming draft – by way of acquiring three total from trading Robert Quinn and Roquan Smith, while losing another for Chase Claypool – Fowler said "Poles will most likely aim to change that."

It's vital to remember the Bears have a slew of needs outside of nailing their strategy in the first round. Ideally, trading down while remaining in a position to draft a turnkey player would be the most desirable outcome.

"They still have so many needs, and a trade back -- even if only one spot or a few spots -- would help them," an NFC exec told ESPN's Todd McShay in the same report.

As Fowler indicates, the Bears are likely ahead of the curve as they plan to keep their eyes and ears open to finding the correct offer for their golden ticket.

There are a plethora of teams in the draft in need of a quarterback, hence demanding a higher draft selection, as the draft is thin on talent at the quarterback position.

This, by all accounts, makes the Bears' draft pick even more valuable.

