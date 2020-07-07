Suspect in Custody as End of Rosemont Police Chase Is Caught on Camera

The ending of a wild police was caught on video by a bystander in suburban Rosemont on Tuesday, as police rammed the truck driven by suspects in a crime committed in a nearby suburb.

The video shows the police cruiser driving into the pickup truck just after 6 p.m. off of Interstate 90 at the River Road exit in suburban Rosemont.

“They all had their guns drawn,” Mary Krupka, who captured the incident on video, said. “We were just stopped at the red light.

Krupka started recording the incident on her cellphone.

“The guy in the truck started to back up, and the cops quickly started following him,” she said. “One of the cop cars pushed the truck back into a median.”

She says that as soon as she stopped recording, officers surrounded the man’s truck.

In a statement, Rosemont Police Supt. Donald Stephens III said that police shut down lanes on several different highways after the incident, and that a suspect was in custody.

After the incident, Krupka says she’s just happy that it ended as quickly as it did.

“We were glad that the guy got caught pretty quickly because as soon as that truck started moving, you never knew what was going to happen from there,” she said.