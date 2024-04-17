Emergency assistance center near site of Back of the Yards mass shooting opens

An emergency assistance center designed to aid victims and those affected by a mass shooting earlier this month in Chicago's Back of the Yards neighborhood has opened near the site of the tragedy.

The shooting Saturday evening left a 9-year-old girl dead and 10 others wounded after an assailant inside a vehicle opened fire toward a family gathering in the 2000 block of West 52nd Street.

The center, opened by Chicago police from 3 to 7 p.m. at the Richard J. Daley Academy for Wednesday only, aims to assist nearby residents reeling in the wake of tragedy.

"There’s still a level of trauma that effects these children, and it's going to affect them the rest of their lives," CPD Supt. Larry Snelling said.

The emergency assistance center included access to resources including the neighborhood council, family services and Crime Stoppers.

"This is a nightmare for everybody. I would like to wake up and think this is just a nightmare. But I can’t. My kids are marked for life," mother Monica Mendez said.

As far as stopping tragedies like these from occurring in the first place, Snelling advises parents to "keep your kids close."

"It is going to be very important for parents to know exactly where their kids are. Keep them in your sights," Snelling said.

An investigation into the shooting remains underway as police search for any suspects involved.