Elton John Resumes Tour After COVID Diagnosis; Chicago Concerts to Go On as Planned

Elton John is back on the road and soon will be on his way to Chicago.

The legendary musician resumed his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour with a packed performance in North Little Rock, Arkansas, Saturday after a bout with COVID-19 led him to cancel shows in Dallas.

Come later this week, John will perform at the United Center as planned. A spokesperson for the venue told NBC 5 that concerts on Friday and Saturday evening will go on as scheduled.

John went back on tour earlier this month after pausing it at the start of the pandemic. He was initially scheduled to perform in Chicago on June 19 and 20 of 2020.

All tickets purchased for the initial concert dates will still be valid, according to the United Center.

Information about purchasing tickets and COVID protocols can be found here. All guests over age 5 will be required to show proof of vaccination in line with Chicago's vaccine mandate.