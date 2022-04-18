Elgin Man Dies After Being Ejected From Vehicle in Kane County Crash

A 26-year-old man is dead after he was ejected from his vehicle during a single-car crash in suburban Plato Township on Saturday morning.

According to the Kane County Sheriff’s Office, Elgin resident Stephen Holguin was driving eastbound on Plank Road at approximately 6 a.m. when his car left the south side of the roadway and struck an embankment.

The vehicle then rolled over, and Holguin was ejected from the sedan. Police say that he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police closed down Plank Road in both directions for approximately four hours to conduct an investigation into the crash.

It is unknown at this time whether drugs or alcohol played a role in the crash, and no citations were issued.