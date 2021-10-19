Elgin Man Charged With Attempted Murder in Shooting of Chicago Police Officer: CPD

A suburban man has been charged with attempted murder after a Chicago police officer was shot in the face during a struggle in the city's Ranch Triangle neighborhood.

Jovan McPherson, 23, of Elgin, was charged with one count of felony attempted murder, one count of aggravated battery to a peace officer and two felony counts of of unlawful use of a weapon, according to the Chicago Police Department. He also faces charges of kidnapping armed with a firearm, aggravated unlawful restraint and resisting arrest, police said.

According to authorities, McPherson is accused of shooting an on-duty officer and battering a second, in addition to kidnapping and unlawfully restraining a 21-year-old woman "immediately before the shots were fired."

Chicago police said the officer was shot after responding to a disturbance at an Ulta Beauty Shop near the intersection of West North Avenue and North Sheffield Avenue on Monday afternoon.

Police say that officers were called to the scene after reports of an altercation inside of the store just after 1 p.m.

When an officer arrived, they became involved in a struggle with the suspect. That struggle spilled out into the parking lot, with the suspect getting to a vehicle.

At the same time, a second officer arrived on the scene. The suspect then pulled out a weapon and fired three shots at the first officer, striking them in the face.

The second officer was able to put the suspect into custody, and no shots were fired by Chicago police officers during the incident, according to Supt. David Brown. A weapon was recovered at the scene.

The officer was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was treated for his injuries. He was released from the hospital Monday evening, according to officials.

According to Brown, police were able to quickly respond to the scene because of increased patrols in the area, which stem from calls of issues from the shopping center where the shooting took place.

According to Total Traffic, North Avenue was briefly closed between Sheffield Avenue and Kingsbury Street, but has since reopened.